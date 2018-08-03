Image copyright Getty Images

Di join bodi ontop election mata for Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission go start weekend voter registration for permanent voters card on August 4.

INEC bin don announce say dia staff go begin dey work on weekends (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) from August 1 to August 17 wey be di day dem say dem go stop di Continuous Voter Registration.

Dem also say dem go extend di time from di normal 9am-3am to 9am - 5am.

INEC say dem decide to extend di registration period to give pipo more time to register afta dem do meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from all di states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wia dem look how di exercise don take waka so far.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity Adedeji Shoyebi bin tell BBC Pidgin say dem need time to sort out tins so dem go fit make di cards available for pipo before election reach.

"Afta we don chook eye to make sure say nobodi register two times, we go den display di register for claims and objectives. If correction dey, we must do am and den 30 days to di election, we must sign off di register," im tok.