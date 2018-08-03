Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Akinwunmi Ambode Governor Lagos State

Lagos State Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode don give greenlight to employ 1200 teachers for Junior and Senior Secondary schools for di south west state.

E no too tey wey Govnor Ambode, during im number 12 Lagos State Town Hall Meeting for Ibrerekodo, Ibeju-Lekki for July 25, promise to give job to 1000 teachers to improve education for public schools for di state.

Dis don make di total number of teachers wey Lagos State goment dey prepare to give job to 2200.

Tok tok pesin for Lagos Ministry of Education, Adesegun Ogundeji, na im confam dis tori of 1200 teachers plus di first 1000 teachers wey di govnor approve for di state.

Lagos State Deputy Govnor, Idiat Adebule wey dey in charge of di Ministry of Education tok say e no go tey before dem release di Civil Service Rules for pipo wey wan apply to teach.

Adebule tok say di kain level of teaching and learning for public schools for di state go beta.

She say all di moni dem don invest for teaching and non-teaching staff as well as equipment and buildings for schools don increase di number of pipo wey dey wan come public schools for di last three years.

Adebule add put say, ''di ogbonge performance of Lagos State students for local and international competitions na sign of di improvement of school equipment and di way staff dey ginger."