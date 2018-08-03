Gunmen kill Bureaux de Change operators for Port Harcourt

Image copyright Tim Graham

Four youths don die afta gunmen shoot dem for Oroazi village for Obi Akpor local goment for Rivers State, south south Nigeria.

Police tok-tok pesin for Rivers State, Nnamdi Omoni confam di incident to BBC and say dem still dey investigate wetin happun.

Tori be say di four pipo wey die na Bureaux de Change members, wey be pipo wey dey change money. Wen di killing happun, dem bin no dey do bizness.

Di four of dem na also members of Northern Traders Association of Nigeria.

Pipo around di area say six of dem bin dey relax in front of dia house for Big Tree, Oroazi, wen di gunmen waka go shoot and kill four of dem.

Image example Big Tree area for Oroazi wia e happun

Sherif Musbau Ibrahim wey be member of di association for di Rivers State chapter, confam to BBC Pidgin say four of dia members na im die including dia Vice Chairman, Yusuf Abubakar.

Sherif say, "we loss four of our broads but we no dey accuse anybodi because dem be innocent pipo but we leave evritin for God. Notin like action or anytin like dat. We pray for dem to rest in peace."

Im say dem don carry di pipo go bury for Bauchi.