Image example No be all di chiefs kam for de meeting

Cameroon Minister for Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji as e receive de chiefs dem weh gunmen free afta deh bi kidnap dem, say place no deh for terrorist for hide and say deh go soon bring back pipo weh deh di sponsor terrorists for kontri.

Minister say deh don identify all de pipo weh deh di fund terrorist outside kontri and "plane go soon go bring back de terrorists dem laik de 47 weh deh force back from Nigeria and place for hide no dey for dem inside or outside kontri".

"For kidnap and torture you, deh go pay for de crimes and no man get right for touch your, and ah wan tell wuna say President dey with wuna." Atanga Nji tok for chiefs dem.

Image example For Mayor Patrick Ikema, e glad say "de terrorists dem respect notice weh e give, free chiefs"

Atanga Nji tok say goment di take action for protect for civilian population, catch de terrorist as deh don rape 1280 young girls age between 11-14 years, recruit young Cameroon about 13-17 years weh deh no di go school and destroy property. But say forces di do all for catch dem.

E say make pipo for de two regions tok for de young pipo for bush for kam back and if deh no komot deh go take dem out from de bush and deh go end for ngata.

Atanga Nji say President Paul Biya don give Anglophones dia own share for national cake and even more dan deh bi expect.

Even as chiefs dem bi dey deh deh no gree tok and of de eight chiefs dem weh deh bi kidnap no be all be kam meet minister.