Dis na di first time di two coaches go play for di cup

Football fans wey dey for West Africa fit no watch di Community Shield game between Manchester City and Chelsea on Sunday 5 August.

Dis na because di satellite TV provider wey most pipo dey use for di region, no get right to show di match wey go happun for Wembley Stadium.

Tori be say to buy di right to show di match cost pass wetin dem bin dey expect and dem no too push for am as na just one of game.

E dey normal for di Satellite TV network to promo matches and games wey go come up for dia sports channels ontop social media but dem no tok anytin about di Community Shield game, instead na oda games dem dey promo.

Di Community Shield game dey happun everi year before di English Premier League season dey start.

Di game na between di League champion and di FA Cup winners and e dey signal di end to di pre-season and beginning of di new season.

Chelsea lose to Arsenal for 2017 wen di two meet

All di money from di game dey go to charity.

Man City coach Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea go take part for di game for di first time for dia careers and tori be say di game go tough.