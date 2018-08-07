6 food wey you dey chop wey fit give you cancer

Image copyright National Institutes of Health

Cancer don become popular sickness wey dey affect both old and young pipo. E dey happun wen cells for pesin bodi begin grow pass di normal level wey e suppose be, come dey enta oda parts of di bodi.

Cancer dey affect evri part of di bodi, e no dey respect any part. Na sickness wey experts neva find im cure and e dey chop pipo head anyhow.

World Health Organization report tok say cancer get plenti types;

Lungs

Prostate

Colorectal

Stomach

Breast

Cervix

Liver

Dem tok say pipo go fit prevent 30% to 50% of cancer if dem shine dia eye well.

Na im make wey arrange some of di food wey pipo dey chop wey fit cause cancer so dat pipo go shine dia eye wella.

Processed meat

To chop normal meat like beef, veal, pork, lamb, mutton, horse, or goat meat no be problem.

Some pipo dey cook am chop while oda dey roast or dry am for sun.

But World Health Organization say na wen dem process am put am for tin can, na im e turn to somtin wey fit cause cancer.

Fast food

European Code Against Cancer yan say e good make pipo stop to dey eat food wey get too much calories, plenti animal fat and plenti sugar, even too much snacks no good and fatty fish.

Dem say make pipo dey eat plant food wey get fibre - vegetables and fruits, pulses, and cereals - sake of say dem no dey cause cancer.

Salt

Di group also tok say too much salt no good.

Weda you dey add am for food or you dey use am fry somtin or even use drink garri, make you dey put just am small small.

Sugary drinks

Evribodi dey believe say na only diabetes sugar dey cause, but World Health Organisation (WHO) say too much sugar dey cause ova weight and obesity and fit put pesin bodi for risk of cancer.

If pesin get diabetes sake of plenti sugar and sugar drinks wey e dey take, e fit cause cancer.

Alcohol

To dey drink alcohol dey risky as e fit cause plenti type of cancer like oral, pharynx, larynx oesophagus, liver, colorectum and breast cancer. As pesin dey drink more alcohol na so di risk dey increase. For 2010 WHO report show say alcohol consumption cause ova 337, 400 deaths worldwide. Plenti pipo wey e kill na men.

Tobacco no be food but eh...

Pipo dey put am for mouth, dey smoke am, dey chop di leaf.

WHO website say tobacco dey kill ova six million pipo each year through cancer and oda disease.

Tobacco get ova 7000 chemicals wey dey inside, about 250 for dose chemical dey kill pipo and 50 chemical inside dat number dey cause cancer.

Tobacco dey cause different kind of cancer like lung, oesophagus, larynx (voice box), mouth, throat, kidney, bladder, pancreas, stomach and cervix cancer.