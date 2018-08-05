2019 Election: Na PDP umbrella wey tear bring dis defection - Oshiomhole

Image copyright Presidency Image example Former Akwa Ibom govnor do twale give President Buhari for London

Transfer season neva close for Nigeria politics afta 15 politicians run leave opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) go join ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

For di past two weeks now, plenti senior politicians port comot APC go PDP. Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye, Sokoto govnor Aminu Tambuwal, 12 oda senators and 38 house of representatives members follow port comot President Mohammadu Buhari party.

But di return leg come see as former minister of state for power, Goddy Ogbaga, Ebonyi state senator Sonni Ogbuoji, and 13 odas leave PDP go join APC.

Di national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, tok say na di PDP umbrella wey don tear cause make pipo run leave dia side.

Umbrella na di logo of PDP and APC dey use broom.

E say di politicians wey join APC so, dem don look come see say goment dey try to 'flush out' di bad-bad tins wey former goment don put for di kontri head.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, also chook mouth for di mata say Ebonyi pipo don decide say na oga Buhari dem go follow for 2019 election.

APC bin announce say former Akwa Ibom state govnor, senator Godswill Akpabio go dump PDP port enta dia party.