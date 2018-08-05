Image copyright Hafiz Abubakar Image example Mr Abubakar say di govnor dey do am anyhow

Hafiz Abubakar, wey be Deputy Govnor for Kano State north-west Nigeria, don resign.

Di deputy govnor tender im resignation inside letter wey e write give im oga, govnor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Saturday 4 August.

Inside di letter, Abubakar tok im mind well-well ontop di plenti reasons why e no go fit continue again.

"I for like remain till di end of our tenure to fulfil di expectations of di pipo of Kano wey vote for us for 2015, but as we no dey see eye to eye ontop mata wey concern goment and my own personal opinion, e no go make sense for you, di pipo of Kano and mysef if I continue."

"Your Excellency go remember say I don table dis mata to you to clear you say e dey important for you to appreciate dis difference dem so we no go dey di kain crisis wey we dey now but instead make you hear me, you just dey do me anyhow."

"I don endure every for two and a half years now because of my principles and position ontop goment mata and so every tin fit work out but under di circumstance and wit di way tins dey now and say you still dey do me anyhow, dey disrespect my office and my pesin I regret to take dis decision." Na so Abubakar write.

Image copyright Kano sate DG Media Image example Di deputy govnor dey resign even as tori dey ground say dem dey plan to impeach am.

Abubakar bin don write petition give police and State Security Service say e life dey under threat and say di state goment dey plan to do rally against am.

Im resignation dey come one day after 30 members inside di state assembly sign notice to impeach am.