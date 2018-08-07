Image copyright Getty Images

Mary Jane Oshoko wan advise her sister in law say make she slow down wit di way she just dey drop pikin afta she born her sixth girl.

Di tok enta quarrel wey make di sister-in-law say she dey jealous of God's blessings and make she go look for how she go born more because her marriage neva complete.

Right now, she get twelve pikin and di last Mary Jane, hear of am, none of dem dey school.

E don bring question on how you fit advise pesin on top family planning without say wahala enta di mata.

Family Planning na important issue according to community care officer for Ubang primary health care centre inside Cross River sothern Nigeria, Teresa Undelikwo wey tok say, e dey allow pesin to build family by choice, e no go be by chance.

She tok say for her profession, time don reach, wey woman go wan do family planning but di husband go no wan allow her do family planning say e go drive am comot from house even afta seven pikin.

If pesin no plan and space dem pikin e fit lead to slow growth for di pikin, na wetin Undelikwo tok.

"I don see cases wey because parents no space dem pikin well, di first child no grow well because di feeding of di pikin no go dey good at all and di pikin go get low attention."

She also tok say e get way to affect di mama health join.

How you fit tell pesin about family planning without wahala?

Sabi pesin say di pesin wey you dey follow yarn so wen you tell di pesin about family planning e no go take fight meet you.

And family planning no be woman wahala, man too suppose join hand.

She say, "Make you create atmosphere wey pesin go fit trust you come open up for you before you go fit tok to am about wetin family planning dey epp."

Image copyright Facebook/Maryjane Oshoko Image example Mary Jane Oshoko na mother of two

Reason way pipo no go gree do Family Planning?

Religion

Research show say di Roman Catholic church ban all forms of birth control but advice couples to dey avoid dia partner wen di woman dey ovulate.

Dis kain plan too get k-leg. In fact, plenti religious bodies dey wey dey follow dis kain pattern because dem believe say pikin na gift from God.

Dis one too don dey clear road small-small, According Teresa Undelikwo di community care officer.

She say "Even one Muslim woman two months afta she born her pikin, say she no wan born for now."

Even Mary Jane hear di same excuse from her sister-in-law say why she go refuse wetin God don give am.

Family

Kontri pipo tok say family na everitin. E no mean say make you overpopulate di family.

Mary Jane follow tok on top how her broda tell am say e like make im wife, Elisabeth Ashike, dey get belle, because e go fit rest say she no go cheat on am and e no want make she no dey breastfeed pikin.

Mrs Ashike don already start to feel di impact for her health.

As at now, she get reach seven and she don cari belle again.