Image copyright Getty Images Image example Twenty two corpers bin dey di water

Nine youth corpers drown on Saturday for di River Mayo-Selbe wey dey Taraba State, north east Nigeria.

Police don confam di tori, dem say na twenty two pipo bin dey swim for di water and as of Monday, na seven bodies dem don comot from di water.

Image copyright Facebook/NYSC LAGOS Image example Nigeria create di NYSC programme to rebuild di kontri afta di civil war

Di 22 corpers wey dey serve for Taraba state bin go do picnic for di river on Saturday wen di wahala start, according to wetin David Missal, di police tok-tok pesin tell tori pipo.

ASP Missal tok say di water bin swell as dem dey swim na im cause di deaths.

Taraba State NYSC Coordinator, Florence Yaakugh also join mouth put say e happen as she tok say di mata dey sad and di National Youth Corpers for di state dey mourn.