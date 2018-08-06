As schools don close for Nigeria, holiday time don land and dis na time wey some pipo dey find where dem fit go cool off. One tin wey you need cari for mind be say you need to spend plenty money on top travel for holiday.

Some beta places dey Nigeria where you fit go see different culture and nature.

Dis na some places wey you and your family fit go dis holiday.

1. Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos

Dis tourist destination dey for di Lekki area of Lagos state and e don dey exist for 21 years. Di centre get plenty monkey wey dey like to find trouble well-well. You go also see peacock, if you get luck, e fit spread im fine wing for you. Di tin wey dey sweet pipo pass for dis centre na di canopy walk wey be di longest for Africa.

2. Kajuru Castle, Kaduna

Kajuru Castle na villa wey dem build with olden days European style for Kaduna state, Nigeria. Di castle don dey exist for more dan 30 years now. Di rooms wey dey di castle resemble dungeons and e even get crocodile pit. Di castle also get im own swimming pool and sauna.

3. National War Museum, Umuahia

If you wan sabi more about di Nigerian civil war, dis na one of places wey you need visit. Dis museum dey for di capital city of Abia state and e get three main galleries; di civil war gallery, di Armed forces gallery and di traditional warfare gallery.

4. Jos Wildlife Park

Dis zoo for Jos, Plateau state dey among di biggest for Nigeria wey get different animals like elephants, lions, monkeys, crocodile and plenty oda wild animals. Jos Wildlife park dey open Mondays to Saturdays from 9am to 5pm.

5. Wonderland Amusement Park, Abuja

Di Wonderland amusement park and resort open for 2007 but e make sense die. Na di biggest amusement park for Nigeria and e dey just opposite di National Stadium for Abuja. Chop belleful if you dey go dis park because you go need energy to enter all di jangolova wey dey here.

6. Oguta Lake, Imo

Imo state na di home of Oguta fresh water lake. Dis na correct resort wey you fit plan small holiday go and you no even need plenti money to flenjor for dis place. Holiday resort get plenti tins wey your family fit do like swimming, boat cruise, park or you fit even go play golf for di golf course.

7. Yankari Games Reserve

Dis games reserve dey for Bauchi state and na one of di main tourist site for Nigeria. No be only wild animals dey dis reserve, di Wikki warm spring dey dis place too. You and your family or padis fit book room to spend night dia.