Two pikins still dey miss afta boat tumble inside river for Okrika waterway

Local divers still dey find two pikin wey miss afta one boat capsize for Okrika - Marine base waterway for Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria.

Dis accident dey happun one week afta anoda boat tumble for Bakana river andoa one man die.

Boat operator for Okrika tell tori pipo say local divers try rescue 22 passengers but dem still neva find two pikin wey miss, say na dirty wey plenti for di river na im cause di accident.

Femi Ogunkilede, wey survive di mata, say, "Immediately we pass one fishing port for Abuloma, I no know how di driver manage go jam sometin so all of us and di boat tumble inside water. Evri body start to struggle den pipo wey see us start to come rescue us."

Anoda man, Osaki say im bin dey church wen dem call am say boat capsize for Marine Base. Im say, "wen I come dem say one boat take my father go Port Harcourt anoda one carry my mama go Okrika. Wen I go dia I see my mama dey cry bitterly den pesin call me say my papa dey Marine base jetty so immediately I charter boat bring my mama come. I thank God say dem dey alive."

Image example Dorty as e full for Marine base jetty

One boat operator, Joseph Akpeme, tell BBC Pidgin say make ministry of transport come audit dis Okrika drivers because di boat accident don dey too much.

Im come say make goment also try comot di dorty for di river so e no go dey enta boat engine dey cause accident

Boat accident don dey happen wella. For Friday 3 July, boat sink for Bonny river but nobody die.

Two boats wey dey behind di boat na im come save dem.