BBC News Pidgin don launch tear rubber writing competition for students
BBC News Pidgin don launch tear rubber writing competition for students wey dey use Pidgin flow.
Students for university, polytechnic or college for Africa, na dem fit chook hand enta inside dis competition wey don tanda for dia website.
- Story book wey dey promote Pidgin and oda language don show
- BBC go give students chance to work for dia new West Africa Bureau
BBC Pidgin Editor, Adejuwon Soyinka, tok say dis na di first time wey dis kain essay competition dey happun for di West Africa.
''Di competition na to motivate and ginger pipo all over West and Central Africa to dey write more and more Pidgin''.
Any student from age 18 and above wey get interest go submit tori of 800 - 1000 words on top dis mata; ''Africa youth don ready for political leadership?"
Na from Monday 6 August di competition start and e go finish for Sunday 2 September 2018.
Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, wey be oga of West Africa Languages for BBC say e dey jolli dem as BBC Pidgin don dey for di last one year now so di competition go help youth dem to dey nack Pidgin language wella.
For more tori on top how to enter dis competition, di rules and conditions dey for BBC News Pidgin website.