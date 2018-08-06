Image copyright OFFICIALOAU Image example OAU na one of di oldest Universities for Nigeria

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) for South-West Nigeria no go accept students to study Law, Dentistry, Fine and Applied Arts, Botany and Family Nutrition and Consumer Sciences for di 2018/2019 session after dem fail accreditation.

OAU wey dem dey call University of Ife before-before na goment university and one of di oldest for di kontri.

Tok-tok pesin of di Nigerian Universities Commission Ibrahim Usman Yakasai tell BBC Pidgin say dem deny OAU accreditation because dem no meet up di four condition wey dem suppose meet to get full accreditation to enable dem fit admit students to study di course for di university.

"We get three status, full, interim and denied accreditation. For full accreditation, di programme suppose don score 70% for four key areas wey be staffing, physical facilities, funding and Library."

"If dem get 100% for staffing or funding or physical facilities den come get 69.9% inside one, e go be interim accreditation, we no dey compromise any area."

"If we come say di programme get denied accreditation status, e mean say e get some problem wey dey very serious den we go stop dem from admitting students until dem don rectify di problem."

"Since OAU get denied accreditation e mean say e go don fail inside one of di areas dem." Na so Ibrahim tok.

Mr Ibrahim also tok say dem deny OAU accreditation for Law and di oda course dem no mean say dem go close down di school or say those wey dey study di programme no go finish. Wetin e mean be say

dem no go fit admit new students because ground no level.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example JAMB don tell students wey one enter di university wey pick di course dem to change University or course

Inside press release wey dia tok-tok pesin Abiodun Olanrewaju sign, di school tok say dem dey chook eye inside di mata.

"We dey aware say say JAMB don tok say make pipo wey apply to study dis course dem for OAU change university or course because NUC no accredit dem."

"We get 106 programme for di school and di five wey dem mention get issue wit accreditation, dem bin get interim status before but because NUC regulation no allow back to back interim status dats why dem deny accreditation."

"We dey on di mata and we no get doubt say we go sort tins out by di next accreditation exercise hopefully for November 2018, we appreciate di concern of all stakeholders including parents and prospective students and beg for dia understanding." N so di statement tok.