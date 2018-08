Image copyright Government of Ghana

President Nana Akufo-Addo don sack Ghana 'Alonte bow-tie' Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko from en position plus immediate effect.

Minister for Lands den Natural Resources John Peter Amewu go act as Energy Minister until say dem go find replacement give di Ministry, according to tori from Ghana presido office

Tori be say di Minister in di past week chop hot brutal after en AMERI renegotiation deal fall water inside sake of think thanks den opinion leaders point out say di deal go cost Ghana $ 1.3 billion dollars.

For press statement inside wey Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications sign on Monday gbeketee announce say President Akufo-Addo for letter wey dem date August 6, 2018, "komot di Minister of Energy, oga Boakye Agyarko, from en position plus immediate effect."