Nigeria National Assembly emergency meeting fit be to avoid shut down
Leaders of Nigeria National Assembly go hold emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to consider some national issues, according to tori from di Senate Presido office.
BBC Pidgin understand say di Senior Special Assistant to Presido on top National Assembly Mata wey concern Senate, Ita Enang don warn say di kontri fit face total government shut down, if National Assembly no reopen.
Di Senators close work on 26 July to begin long holiday to return 25 September but on Monday Senator Enag hala come outside say if dem no reopen to pass firemen's and extra spend moni plan (budget) Nigeria economy dey at risk.
- Akpabio go dump PDP join us dis week - APC
- Bukola Saraki port to PDP 'go burst katakata for Senate'
Di special assistant to di senate presido for International Relations mata, Bankole Omisore, tweet say di meeting go hold by 12 O'clock.
Di meeting go include leaders from both di Senate and di House of Representatives and afta di meeting di leaders go follow meet with di electoral commission, INEC chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu.
Di outcome of dis meeting fit decide weda National Assembly go reopen before 25 September.