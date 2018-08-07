Image copyright @NGRSenate

Leaders of Nigeria National Assembly go hold emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to consider some national issues, according to tori from di Senate Presido office.

BBC Pidgin understand say di Senior Special Assistant to Presido on top National Assembly Mata wey concern Senate, Ita Enang don warn say di kontri fit face total government shut down, if National Assembly no reopen.

Di Senators close work on 26 July to begin long holiday to return 25 September but on Monday Senator Enag hala come outside say if dem no reopen to pass firemen's and extra spend moni plan (budget) Nigeria economy dey at risk.

Di special assistant to di senate presido for International Relations mata, Bankole Omisore, tweet say di meeting go hold by 12 O'clock.

Skip Twitter post by @MrBanksOmishore NASS leadership will tomorrow meet at noon to consider some national issues.

The National Assembly leadership comprises both @NGRSenate and @HouseNGR .



It will be followed by another meeting with the leadership of @inecnigeria led by its chairman, Prof Mahmud Yakubu. — Bamikole Banks Omisore (@MrBanksOmishore) August 6, 2018

Di meeting go include leaders from both di Senate and di House of Representatives and afta di meeting di leaders go follow meet with di electoral commission, INEC chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu.

Di outcome of dis meeting fit decide weda National Assembly go reopen before 25 September.