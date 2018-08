Image copyright Reuters Image example Dem put am for prison afta wahala wey comot because her husband bin no wan step down

Ivory Coast Presido Alassane Ouattara don forgive former first Simone Gbagbo of all her sins.

Simone wey be di wife of former presido Laurent Gbagbo been dey serve twenty year prison sentence ontop say she put di kontri security at risk.

Tori be say Presido Ouattara don decide to use amnesty take free 800 pipo wey dey prison including di former first lady for di kontri, Simone Gbagbo.

Di presido tok dis one for speech wey im make as di kontri celebrate dem 58th independence day on Tuesday,

500 of di prisoners wey im release dey either temporary release or exile.

According to di presido, di remaining three hundred including di former first lady go comot from prison very soon.

President Alssane Ouattara shock pipo when e comot to tok wetin e tok

Wetin Simone Gbagbo bin do?

Simone Gbagbo don dey prison since 2011 wen dem catch am and her husband Larent Gbagbo for iside bunker.

But no be until 2015 dem sentence am to 20 years for prison say she "undermine security for di kontri".

Tori be say she bin get hand inside di wahala wey come afta dia 2010 election wey kill pass 3,000 pipo.

For 2017, dem acquit am for crimes against humanity concerning di same election palava.