Nigeria: Wetin dey happen for National Assembly?
Nigeria senate president Bukola Saraki dey tweet say armed security men don block di entrance of di National Assembly for Abuja on Tuesday morning.
According to one source, masked security men first block Senators wey no dey support Presido Muhammadu Buhari not to enta di National Assembly complex, come allow Senators wey dey support di presido to enta.
BBC Pidgin neva confam di tori. Di moment we confam wetin dey happun we go informate di mata sharperly.
Dis na some of di tweets wey Bukola Saraki post on Tuesday morning.
National Assembly emergency meeting
Leaders of Nigeria National Assembly go hold emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to consider some national issues, according to tori from di Senate Presido office.
- Akpabio go dump PDP join us dis week - APC
- Bukola Saraki port to PDP 'go burst katakata for Senate'
Di special assistant to di senate presido for International Relations mata, Bankole Omisore, tweet say di meeting go hold by 12 O'clock.