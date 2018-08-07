Nigeria: Wetin dey happen for National Assembly?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Section 58(5) of di 1999 Constitution na im give di lawmakers power to overide President pass bill to law

Nigeria senate president Bukola Saraki dey tweet say armed security men don block di entrance of di National Assembly for Abuja on Tuesday morning.

According to one source, masked security men first block Senators wey no dey support Presido Muhammadu Buhari not to enta di National Assembly complex, come allow Senators wey dey support di presido to enta.

BBC Pidgin neva confam di tori. Di moment we confam wetin dey happun we go informate di mata sharperly.

Dis na some of di tweets wey Bukola Saraki post on Tuesday morning.

National Assembly emergency meeting

Image copyright @NGRSenate

Leaders of Nigeria National Assembly go hold emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to consider some national issues, according to tori from di Senate Presido office.

Di special assistant to di senate presido for International Relations mata, Bankole Omisore, tweet say di meeting go hold by 12 O'clock.