Kidnapper sleep off for victim house afta im take tramadol

Kontri man dey tok say evri day for di tiff, one day for di owner, na wetin happun to one suspected kidnapper wey been wan kidnap one pharmacy owner but sleep off because of tramadol wey im take before di operation.

Police catch di suspect on Sunday 5 Augus but dem say as at Monday, di suspect still neva wake up from im sleep because of di effect of di drug.

Tok-tok pesin for police, Femi Joseph say di suspect and im gang members match enta di pharmacy to kidnap di owner.

Joseph say di three-man gang enta di store with gun, but di victim raise alarm before im use back door escape.

"Afta dem fail to get dia target, na so dem take off but one of dem begin dey stumble because im no get imsef again because of di tramadol wey im take.

"Di suspect sleep for more dan than 24 hours afta dem arrest am, for inside pocket dem see 400mg tablet of tramadol."

Di police tok-tok pesin say dem go carry di suspect go court wen im eye clear.

Di mata happun for Owo town, Ondo State western Nigeria.

As at wen Ondo police command parade di suspect for di command headquarters for Akure, im still neva get im self.