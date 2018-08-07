Akpabio don resign as Senate Minority Leader

Image copyright Godswill Obot Akpabio/facebook Image example Nigeria ruling party APC bin announce on Sunday say Senator Akpabio dump PDP

Senator Godswill Akpabio wey dey represent Akwa Ibom North West district for Nigerian Senate don resign im position as di Senate Minority Leader.

Dis resignation dey come just one day before August 8 wey im suppose join APC officially afta im dumb PDP on Sunday August 5.

Inside di resignation wey dem date August 4, 2018, Akpabio no write wetin make am im quit im role. Akpabio wey be di former Govnor of Akwa Ibom thank di Senate for di chance wey dem give am to lead di minority for three years.