Akpabio don resign as Senate Minority Leader
Senator Godswill Akpabio wey dey represent Akwa Ibom North West district for Nigerian Senate don resign im position as di Senate Minority Leader.
Dis resignation dey come just one day before August 8 wey im suppose join APC officially afta im dumb PDP on Sunday August 5.
- Akpabio go dump PDP join us dis week - APC
- National Assembly emergency meeting fit be to avoid shut down
Inside di resignation wey dem date August 4, 2018, Akpabio no write wetin make am im quit im role. Akpabio wey be di former Govnor of Akwa Ibom thank di Senate for di chance wey dem give am to lead di minority for three years.