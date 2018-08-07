We no give Nigeria traders quit notice – Ghana goment

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana quit notice no concern Nigeria and ECOWAS traders

Ghana goment don tok say dem no give Nigerian traders quit notice for di kontri, dis na as di deadline wey goment give foreigners to comot for evri market expire.

Ghana law say retail trading na only for citizens of di kontri, na im make goment give foreigners quit notice.

For July Ghana goment give quit notice deadline to all foreign traders wey dey do retail trading to vacate from dia market. Di deadline don expire and goment don begin implement di law.

Di announcement bin raise tension for di kontri as pipo say e fit cause xenophobic attacks.

But Foreign Affairs Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor-Botchwey say Nigerian traders no follow sake of say Nigeria dey ECOWAS.

She tok dis one wen she visit Nigeria Foreign Affairs minister Geoffrey Omyeama for Abuja.

"Dis mata no concern our brodas and sisters from ECOWAS, na oda kontris e affect. Our president dey handle di mata himsef so dat e no go escalate" na wetin Ms Botchwey.

She say dia goment dey do meeting wit Ghana Traders Association to ensure say dem understand say di policy no affect Nigerian traders and oda ECOWAS traders.

Join bodi of Nigeria traders for Ghana NANTS beg Nigeria goment to chook mouth for di mata as di law dey against ECOWAS law for free movement.

Nigeria follow sign di ECOWAS law.

