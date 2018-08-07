Image copyright Nigerian Presidency Image example Acting Presido Yemi Osinbajo and Lawal Daura (im tanda for right)

Acting Nigeria President Professor Yemi Osinbajo don sack di Director General of di Department of State Security Lawal Daura.

Di tok-tok pesin for oga Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, na im cari dis informate put for Twitter.

Akande tok say, ''Acting Presido Professor Yemi Osinbajo don nack di DG of di DSS Lawal Musa Daura wit sack''.

''Daura go hand over to di most senior officer of di State Security Service until further notice.''

Akande no give any reason why oga Osinbajo flash Daura red card but di Acting Presido tok say di kolobi of di National Assembly na bad tin for di kontri constitution, rule and order.

Im still tok say dis illegal tin wey dem do, wey di presido no join, dem condemn.

Dis na serious u-turn afta di DSS and Police block di National Assembly gate for Tuesday morning.

Lawmakers wey turn up for one Senate meeting no see chance enta on top dis blockade.

But lawmakers of di ruling All Progressives Congress don wash dia hand comot from wetin di DSS do, even as di opposition Peoples Democratic Party don cari accuse nack dem.