Image copyright Getty Images

Beyonce say she "don go through hell come back" for inside Vogue magazine September edition.

Di 36-year-old don write about her pregnancy, how she don accept her bodi and oda part of her life for di magazine.

Beyonce go get full control of di magazine cover wey include pictures of photographer, Tyler Mitchell wey make am di first black photographer to shoot Vogue cover.

Di singer tok say afta she born her first pikin say she "believe di tins world pipo tok say my bodi go look like.

"I put pressure for myself to lose all di body weight for three months. If I look back I believe say e dey crazy. I don go through hell come back"

Wen she born twins, doctors tell her say she go go through emergency C-section afta di pregnancy threaten di health of all three of dem.

And from dat time, "her hands, shoulder and breast begin swell" but she tok say she don "accept wetin her bodi be"

Wit her appearance for di cover of di magazine, Beyonce don become di first African-American to dey for Vogue September cover.