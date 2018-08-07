Image copyright AFP

Elections Cameroon, Elecam weh e di organise elections don follow calendar, komot list for nine candidates weh de go run for 2018 presidential elections and woman no dey.

One candidate, Isaac Fezeu bi go back komot e file and na 27 files weh Elecam examine, accept nine reject 18 and de candidates get 48 hours for petition constitutional council.

From de list, de elections go be na big fight for old and young pipo and for experience and de wan weh deh di enta presidential elections for de first taim.

Cabral Libih, for Univers party, weh e dey among de nine candidates, tell tori pipo say na privilege for yi for tanap as candidate for pipo weh deh contribute dia moni for pay de FCFA30 million caution.

"Ah di call de oda eight candidates make we komot strategy for dis election, and ah di support unique candidate for challenge de candidate for pawa, Paul Biya" e tok.

Skip Twitter post by @CCandidat Nous sommes 9 sur la ligne de départ. Ainsi en a décidé Elecam. Merci au peuple camerounais qui m'a mandaté. — Cabral Libii Candidat (@CCandidat) August 7, 2018

Paul Mahel weh e represent Akere Muna tok say e bi satisfied as dia candidate deh for list.

"We dey for starting block for show weti we go do, we go continue with campaign, present we project and mobilise population. Akere Muna di tok with odas for see if coalition for opposition parties go komot", tori pesin for Akere Muna.

We candidate, na old candidate, with experience and plenti na new pipo weh deh di just come, first taimers and ah trust say deh no get match for Paul e side, Jean de Dieu Momo weh e gada opposition parties for support ruling party, CPDM, tok.