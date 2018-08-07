Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

One 25 year old woman don enta police yawa for Kenya afta she no gree give her 4 month old pikin breastmilk.

Faith Nyokabi for Thika town waka comot for house, leave pikin wit neighbours for seven days and no gree return unless her husband, Charles Kiiri, give am 100,000 Kenya Shilling, wey be around $1000 to breastfeed di baby.

Tori wey dey spread for local media for Kenya be say, di woman tell her 36 year old husband say she don go hospital wia dem chook am injection wey go dry her breast milk.

Na di mama of Nyokbai give am dis kain advice to take tax her husband. Di husband bin comot for work to look afta dia pikin.

Goment lawyers go cari di woman go court and charge am wit child abandonment.