Image example Tanzeela Qambrani (right) want make pipo respect her community.

Pakistan wey be kontri for south Asia don set to get dia first ever lawmaker wey come from Africa.

Dis na as Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Tanzeela Qambrani win di Provincial Assembly seat dem reserve for women for di regional parliament for southern Sindh province.

Tanzeela Qambrani great-grandparents move from Tanzania go settle down for Sindh.

She believe say as her party nominate her, e go help change di way pipo dey look Sidi community wey be di local name for Africans wey dey live for di coastal regions of Makran and Sindh.

Ms Qambrani, tell BBC say; "We be tiny minority wey dey lost for di middle of local populations, we don struggle to keep our African roots and culture, but I get hope say one day di name Sidi go command respect, and no be let down."

Pipo dey feel say many Sidis na pikin of slaves wey Portuguese bring from East Africa come India. Historians say dia ancestors na also soldiers, traders, pearl divers and Muslim pilgrims.

Dem bin enjoy senior positions during di Mughal empire but face discrimination under British colonial rule.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ms Qambrani (second from left) credits PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (second from right) with recognising the Sidi community

No Sidi pesin don ever make am parliament until Mr Bhutto Zardari nominate Ms Qambrani for di reserved seat.

Image copyright TANZEELA QAMBRANI Image example Ms Qambrani (second from left) credits PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (second from right)

Ms Qambrani wey be 39 years old, na computer science postgraduate with three children.

Her papa, Abdul Bari, na lawyer while her mama na retired school teacher.

Her family like to keep dia African connections alive; one of her sisters marry for Tanzania, while anoda marry husband from Ghana.