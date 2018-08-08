Wahala wear brazier for mortuary wey mix deadi bodi give wrong bodi to families

Image copyright Getty Images Image example One family even dig comot who dem bury afta di mix up

Wahala wear brazier for mortuary afta tori break say dem cari dead bodi give ova six families wrong dead bodi to go bury.

Dem notice di mistake afta one family bin go to collect di dead bodi of dem relative no see am for di mortuary.

Di mata hot sotay di mortuary officials come ask six families wey dem bin release deadi bodi give to return di deadi bodi dem back.

Stephen Mburu wey bin dey plan to bury am on Tuesday, August 7, come to collect di bodi dem bin deop for di 1st of August.

Na so dem no see di dead bodi again o.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Imagin say dis no be di right pesin

Four families bring dia dead bodi by Tuesday 7 August, 2018. Infact, dem need to dig one wey dem bin don alredy bury.

E happun for One Kenya mortuary, Kiambu Level Five Hospital and na all di male dead bodi dem bin release on August 7 na im e affect.