We confident say we go soon get budget - INEC

Di leadership of di National Assembly and some of di principal officer on Wednesday hold meeting with di oga of Nigeria electoral body, INEC Mahmood Yakubu on top how to pass dia supplementary budget.

Di goment bin don ask di National Assembly wey dey brake make dem come back work to chook eye on to di issue plus oda National mata.

Di National Assembly leaders afta dem tok with INEC oga, Mahmood Yakubu e come ask dem wetin be dia immediate need.

Afta all di talk-talk, di senate President come assure di INEC oga say di National Assembly go come back to work if need dey to chook eye for di mata to make sure say dem no dey under pressure.

Di senate Presido bin explain give say goment dey since and e no bring di supplementary budget until now and dat dey delay na from di executive.

One of INEC person wey no want make we mention im name say di meeting wey dem hold wit National Assembly leadership dey productive.

E explain give say im get assurance say INEC go soon get di money wey dem need to carry do election.

Meanwhile di special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on top National Assembly mata, Ita Enang bin say goment go shut down if dem National Assembly no reconvene to pass di virement and supplementary budget.