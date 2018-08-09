Anoda Cameroon army killing video dey boil social media

Image copyright Getty Images

For some days now anoda bad video weh army shoot-shoot some pipo, di circulate for social media inside Cameroon.

For inside dis video, na de same kana uniform and helmet weh Cameroon army di wear, de place look laik Far North region weh army di fight Boko haram.

Dis na di new video wey wan melt social media for Cameroon

But goment tok-tok pesin, Issa Tchiroma Bakary wey be Cameroon Minister of say deh join-join'am for spoil arm e name. Also, army go near de pipo weh deh lie for ground shoot-shoot dem afta deh laugh and say deh bi (Kamikaz)-suicide bombers.

Bakary tell BBC say na enemies join-join de video for frame up army, say e just hear but nova see de video but go tok Minister for defence weh e go fit go give clear tok for deh video.

But, Colonel Didier Badjeck, army tok-tok pesin don write for e Facebook page say na anoda video weh deh join-join'am discredit army. "Any time I go fit komot de sound for de video for show say na join-join and shame de pipo dem".

"Afta we analyse de video, e show say deh add voice for 9 minute and add some parts weh deh want for de video. De pipo weh deh di join-join de video go put anoda video afta dis wan", Badjeck write.

E say deh fit follow wusai de video weh e mission na for make army look bad komot and say dis wan di make pipo no di see as Ambazonia fighters di kill pipo and even some media house di support dem.

With de Anglophone crisis plenti killings dey from goment forces and Ambazonia fighters and na so deh di show'am for social media.