Boko Haram kill 15 Nigerian soldiers for fresh attack

Image copyright AFP Image example Boko Haram militants say dem wan make one Islamic state inside northern Nigeria

Boko Haram don kill reach 15 soldiers inside military base for Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

Military officials inside Nigeria confam di killing on Thursday.

NEMA, di office wey dey in charge of national emergency inside di knontri say e happun on Wednesday for one attack.

Di attack na di third wey don happen inside di region for August.

Tori pipo say dis killings and attack wey di militants don dey do, dey question Nigeria goment tok say dem don carri style defeat Boko Haram alia 'technically defeat BH'.

More than 30,000 pipo na im di jihadist group don kill di since e launch attacks to establish an Islamic caliphate for 2009.