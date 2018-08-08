Lawal Daura: Who be Matthew Seiyefa di new oga of Nigeria secret police - DSS?
Matthew Seiyefa, di tear rubber oga of Department of State Security (DSS) join di Nigeria secret police for 1985 as lawyer.
Seiyefa graduate as cadet from State Security Service Training School for Ojo Lagos more than 33 years ago to enta di work as Senior Intelligence Officer one.
'Im be insider wey sabi Nigeria secret police inside out and e be pesin wey you no fit predict', according to wetin Peter Riagbayire we been work with am tell BBC Pidgin.
E go resume work on Wednesday as di acting Director General of Department of State Security (DSS).
'Matthew Seiyefa na oga wey dey discipline and na pesin wey dey take di mata of welfare serious well-well plus dey pay attention to hard work.' Anoda SSS pesin tell BBC News Pidgin.
Five oda informate about Matthew Seiyefa.
- Matthew Seiyefa come from Bayelsa State wey dey inside southern part of Nigeria.
- Before vice president, Yemi Osinbajo appoint Mr Seiyefa, im na di most senior director for DSS-as Assistant DG.
- Im don be top pesin for different areas inside DSS wit about 34 years experience.
- E serve as State Director of Security in Osun, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos States.
- Seiyefa don be oga of di National Institute of Security Studies, Abuja.
- E get title as Member of di National Institute,