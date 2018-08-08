Image copyright NTA Image example Matthew Seiyefa don dey very active within di State Security Service and don bin work as Director of Operations witin di system.

Matthew Seiyefa, di tear rubber oga of Department of State Security (DSS) join di Nigeria secret police for 1985 as lawyer.

Seiyefa graduate as cadet from State Security Service Training School for Ojo Lagos more than 33 years ago to enta di work as Senior Intelligence Officer one.

'Im be insider wey sabi Nigeria secret police inside out and e be pesin wey you no fit predict', according to wetin Peter Riagbayire we been work with am tell BBC Pidgin.

E go resume work on Wednesday as di acting Director General of Department of State Security (DSS).

'Matthew Seiyefa na oga wey dey discipline and na pesin wey dey take di mata of welfare serious well-well plus dey pay attention to hard work.' Anoda SSS pesin tell BBC News Pidgin.

Five oda informate about Matthew Seiyefa.