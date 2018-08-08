Image copyright Twitter/@APCNigeria Image example Senator Godswill Akpabio and APC ogbonge man Bola Tinubu

Nigerian ruling party, di All Progress Congress (APC) don do mega rally for Ikot-Ekpene, South-South Nigeria for di former senate minority leader senator Godswill Akpabio wey defect from di opposition People's Democratic Party.

As di 2019 election dey draw near for di kontri, politicians don dey port and report, move from one party to anoda to arrange well-well for di election.

Senator Godswill Akpabio defection from PDP to APC shake tins up afta Senate president Bukola Saraki join oda senators port go PDP.

Dis one sweet APC for belle sotay dem do mega rally to welcome am to di party.

Some APC senators including members of di National Working Committee of di party, di national chairman Adams Oshiomole plus senate majority leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan na im join welcome am.

Nigerians don open mouth ontop social media as to how dem reason di mata. See some of dia reactions.

Wen Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari sign di Executive Order 6 on corruption for July, e tok say na anoda move wey im bin make to further im agenda to fight corruption.

Di mind behind di law na to seize di property of pipo and organisation dem wey dey corrupt, e also target pipo wey get hand inside politics wey get corruption case for court.

Pipo wey dey chook mouth inside kontri mata dey wait to see how tins go play out.

Senator Akpabio bin get mouth well-well inside PDP and case wit di join bodi wey dey fight corruption for di kontri, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

EFCC bin don grill am about one multi billion fraud wey dem bin say e get hand inside wen e bin govnor of Akwa-Ibom state.