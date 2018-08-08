Nigeria Customs Service don gbab trailer wey full wit tramadol and codeine

Image example Di drugs wey Customs seize worth N2,055,321,389.94

Nigeria Custom Service don seize codeine, tramadol and oda contraband drugs wey worth over 2 billion naira.

Custom oga for Ikeja Lagos, Mohammed Uba say dem catch one trailer wey cari 2,748 cartons of codeine cough syrup and 95 cartons of anoda pain relief drug.

Im tok say "di two drugs wey we seize worth 1.175 billion naira and na di second time our unit dey seize codeine since Nigeria goment ban am."

Im add say as di driver of di trailer sight dem, e pick race leave im trailer.

Oda drugs wey dem seize include 49 cartons of tramadol, 21 sacks of pangolin, four pieces of elephant tusk and 39 sacks of igbo (indian hemp). Customs oga say dem go cari di drugs give NAFDAC to continue do investigate where dem from come.

Image example Dem also seize contraband bags of rice

Di Custom unit seize oda tins like 1380 bags of rice, used shoes, cans of vegetable oil and 17 motor wey dem follow back domot bring into Nigeria.

Dem seize all dis tins from different location for Lagos within di last two weeks.

All dis one dey happun few months afta BBC Pidgin documentary show how young pipo for West Africa dey abuse cough syrup wey get codeine inside, wey make goment ban di importation for Nigeria.