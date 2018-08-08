Image copyright Reuters Image example Saraki also say im no go comot for seat as Senate President

Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki, don address di World Press Conference for di National Assembly for Abuja.

Saraki lead senior lawmakers go di conference wia im tok about mata wey happun on Tuesday for di National Assembly compound.

Security officials from di Department of State Security block lawmakers to enta dia office building to do meeting.

For im speech, Saraki condemn di actions of di security officials say Nigeria don dey see now wetin im tok two years ago say "anoda goment dey operate inside di 'ruling' goment."

Di Senate President describe di Tuesday gbege say na "assault on democracy", shameful tin and na sometin wey no suppose ever happun.

Saraki praise di Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for im quick response to di mata.

On Tuesday afternoon, Osinbajo order di sack of Lawal Daura from im position as Oga of DSS and replace am with Mathew Seiyefa.

Saraki say na fear-fear pipo arrange di Tuesday blockiing because of dia plan to do illegal impeachment of di leadership of Senate.