Di National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Consumer Protection Council (CPC) don close down Krispy Kreme shop for Lagos, Nigeria.

Oga of CPC, Babatunde Irukera post for social media say dem don march brake on top Krispy Kreme operation and close di store wia dem dey keep ingredients because dem dey use products wey don expire.

Di mata happun on Wednesday wen CPC and NAFDAC go do inspection for di Victoria Island branch of Krispy Kreme.

Skip Twitter post by @TundeIrukera Joint CPC/NAFDAC operation discontinuing production and sealing key storage of Krispy Kreme B.I location on account of serious regulatory violations with using expired doughnut mix and fillings. Further enforcement activities to follow. Consumer abuse knows no spectrum! pic.twitter.com/T1E2umY37m — Babatunde Irukera (@TundeIrukera) August 8, 2018

Krispy Kreme na US-based company wey dey sell doughnuts and dem just open dia first shop for Nigeria dis year - South Africa na di only oda kontri dem dey for Africa.

Di company also get anoda shop inside Ikeja City Mall.

BBC Pidgin contact Krispy Kreme and one staff Akin wey follow us tok say im believe say e no go tay before di shop open again.