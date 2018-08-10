Kemi Adeosun NYSC: Why social media dey para for wetin Prof. Sagay tok about di minister
Social media for Nigeria dey para afta di chairmo of di Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay give im support to Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun wey get accuse ontop her head say she forge her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.
Sagay say Adesoun, wey tori pipo Premium Times bin allege say commit crime of NYSC exemption certificate forgery, no fit chop sack from President Buhari because "im no see wetin wrong with say pesin no do youth service".
- Kemi Adeosun 'fake NYSC Certificate': Buhari keep quiet?
- PDP want make Buhari sack Adeosun ontop NYSC certificate forgery
For Nigeria, anyone wey wan work for goment suppose don do compulsory one year NYSC afta higher education or bring certificate of exemption to show if reason dey why im no do am.
And because forgery na crime for di kontri, many pipo bin expect say wen di accuse comot against di minister, di presidency suppose don sack Adeosun if she no fit comot proof to defend hersef - sometin wey she still neva do.
So, dis fit be di reason why pipo for social media dey wonda why Sagay wey bi big lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) go dey tok dat kain tok on to say nobodi dey above di law.
Social media para on Sagay support for Adeosun
Prof. Sagay make am clear say di tins wey im tok on di mata na im personal one from im mind, and no be as goment tok tok pesin.