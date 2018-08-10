Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kemi Adeosun hersef neva tok pim on di allegations of forgery ontop her head

Social media for Nigeria dey para afta di chairmo of di Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof Itse Sagay give im support to Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun wey get accuse ontop her head say she forge her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Sagay say Adesoun, wey tori pipo Premium Times bin allege say commit crime of NYSC exemption certificate forgery, no fit chop sack from President Buhari because "im no see wetin wrong with say pesin no do youth service".

For Nigeria, anyone wey wan work for goment suppose don do compulsory one year NYSC afta higher education or bring certificate of exemption to show if reason dey why im no do am.

And because forgery na crime for di kontri, many pipo bin expect say wen di accuse comot against di minister, di presidency suppose don sack Adeosun if she no fit comot proof to defend hersef - sometin wey she still neva do.

So, dis fit be di reason why pipo for social media dey wonda why Sagay wey bi big lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) go dey tok dat kain tok on to say nobodi dey above di law.

Social media para on Sagay support for Adeosun

Skip Twitter post by @farooqkperogi Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act says: “Any person who forges any document, writing, or seal, is guilty of an offence which, unless otherwise stated, is a felony, and he is liable, if no other punishment is provided, to imprisonment for three years.” https://t.co/thlF5JzrEt — Farooq Kperogi, Ph.D (@farooqkperogi) August 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @manmustwack God will punish Itse Sagay. This man is asking "who cares about NYSC" because of Kemi Adeosun, meanwhile many people have lost their children because of this same NYSC nobody cares about. — Retired Jaguda (@manmustwack) August 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @gimbakakanda Prof. Itse Sagay, who heads President Buhari’s Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, rejects the call for sack of Kemi Adeosun over certificate forgery.



A man appointed to advise the President on corruption justifying a crime? Sagay is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria! — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) August 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @DoshimaJohn Kemi Adeosun has performed excellently as minister of Finance. But allowing her performance to redefine forgery just to keep her incharge of our finances is immoral. It will no doubt set a dangerous precedent. FORGERY IS ALSO CORRUPTION. — Kwaghngu John 🇳🇬 (@DoshimaJohn) August 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @iam_wilsons Professor Itse Sagay SAN believes there is no need for Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun to possess a valid NYSC certificate as long as she's doing a good job.

I am highly disappointed in this legal luminary. These lawyers cum politicians are a disgrace to the Noble profession. — Wilson Shadrach™🚨 (@iam_wilsons) August 10, 2018

Prof. Sagay make am clear say di tins wey im tok on di mata na im personal one from im mind, and no be as goment tok tok pesin.