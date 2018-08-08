Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Joseph Kabila don rule di Democratic Republic of Congo since 2001

Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) Presido, Joseph Kabila don agree to wash im hand comot for di kontri December election.

Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, wey be former interior minister, na im di ruling People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy (PPRD) don choose as dia presidential candidate.

Dis one mean say di third term agenda rumour wey many pipo for DR Congo dey fear Kabila dey plan for dem don pafuka finish.

Na jolli tori first for DR Congo, unto say for di first time since 1997 dem go get leader wey im name no be Kabila.

But also na jolli jolli tori for Africa as sign say democracy, wey don scarce for di continent for many years, don dey shine wella for almost everi wia sun fit reach for di continent.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example DR Congo third presido Laurent Kabila (left) and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe

Who be Joseph Kabila?

Joseph Kabila na just 29 years for age wen im take over as presido from im papa Laurent Kabila afta bodyguard kill di revolutionary leader for 2001.

Kabila no too get experience like dat from day one but im use im military training try control Africa biggest kontri for bodi.

DR Congo na kontri wey get too many wahala wey include security mata. Sabi pipo believe say for di east region more than 70 groups dey fight diasef for natural resources and more than 1.6 million don run comot for dia house to live inside refugee camp sake of fear fear.

19 December 2016 na di day DR Congo suppose do bye bye for Kabila through fresh elections afta im don rule for almost 15 years.

But Kabila decide say im never ready to comot, im come tanda for office even as opposition groups dey protest and military dey killi killi i-no-gree-pipo.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Protesters wey dey fight Presido Joseph Kabila to resign

Big kontris dem like US and UK vex for DR Congo goment but also African kontris like Botswana and Angola.

Angola support for DR Congo opposition groups for don shake Kabila goment unto say, e no too tey wey Angola bin get dictator too, but fresh elections bring change to di kontri.

E no finish for dia, Kabila go don notice say for dis 2018 alone for Africa, more than 20 elections dey happun for kontris like Cameroon, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Mali, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Libya and Madagascar.

So as im wan gree to do election na old school strategy.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Catholic Church for DR Congo na one of opposition groups wey don give Kabila gomet big headache

Di December 23 election for DR Congo, go become di first time civilian goment go handover to anoda civilian goment.

Even though Kabila no go fly di party flag, many for di kontri dey fear say im go still get plenti power since im go still dey in charge of di ruling party and im paddy full di civil service court and military.

But announcement say im no go run again go calm di kontri wey dey boil tey tey and block di kontri to return back to civil war wey kpai millions.