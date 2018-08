Afta Kunomaa Agarah don work for 35 years, come retire for July 2015, im say im neva collect one single kobo for pension money.

Na im make am follow oda pensioners wey retire under di contributory pension scheme from July 2015 till date do peaceful protest from di state secretariat to Rivers state house of assembly say make goment pity dem and pay dem all dia gratuity, retirement benefits and pension.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say e dey hard for am to take care of im family and im want goment to pay all im retirement benefits now.

Anoda pensioner, Mgbechi Obiandu, wey retire for November 2016 afta 33 years, say she don turn beggar for ministry as she dey come meet her former colleagues to see how dem fit help her.

She say she neva get any kain payment wey be retirement benefit or pension.

"Na frustration we dey now because no hope anywhere, make goment try pay us. Many of us don die, some dey hospital with sickness, no money, notin, notin e don dey go three years!"

Lucky Ati, wey arrange di protest, say all di pipo wey retire since 2015 till date neva see any kobo because, "di pension administrators say goment neva release dia own side of di contributory pension so dem no go fit pay us."

Ati say na for July 2012 na im dem implement di pension law for Rivers State so dem understand say goment no go fit pay contribution for 33 years.

Dem no support media player for your device Boli na Nigerian food wey people like to chop as e dey quench hunger quick quick

But wetin di pensioners want now na for di goment to cancel dat pension scheme kpatakpata.

Image example Rufus Godwins say im go carry dia message give govnor Nyesom Wike

Head of Service for Rivers State, Rufus Godwins, say na di first time wey civil servants dey complain about di pension scheme.

Godwins blame di past goment say na dem no put anytin for ground wey dem go use implement di pension scheme.

Dem no support media player for your device Di man wey don watch 1,000 football matches live

So now di present goment dey try understand much di pensioners don contribute and wia dem pay am to.

"All dis tin dey inside wetin di new pension board wey we just set up dey look inside to try solve."

Im come say im go carry dia message give govnor Nyesom Wike.