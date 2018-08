Image example Donald Duke dey plan to run for Nigeria president for 2019

Former govnor for Cross River State for south-south Nigeria, Donald Duke tweet recently say for peace to dey dey inside di kontri senate, make dem stop to dey make di place 'retirement home' for former govnors dem.

Dis tweet don bring different reactions from plenti pipo inside Nigeria as some dey support wetin im tok and some dey kick against am.

Dis na wetin Duke post for Twitter.

No be only for twitter di mata end, Lawyer and political analyst, Kurtis Adigba tell BBC Pidgin say to some extent, Donald Duke dey right wit wetin im tweet and for oda areas no be like dat.

"If to say Nigeria arrange di senate to work for di kontri and di pipo, senate no go be like dat. But if dem arrange di senate to be like place where pipo wey don serve for big position and dem no get where to go again, dem go just go siddon there, then Duke dey right. You sabi say im na former governor and e know wetin im dey tok about."

"Di problem be say if you no sabi wetin be di purpose of sometin, you go abuse am."

Dis na reply wey some pipo for twitter give Donald Duke shaperly.

Concerning di fact say na through vote pesin fit enta senate, oga Adigba say na wen di former govnors dey for power, dem dey build di ladder wey dem wan use climb enta senate afta dem leave office.

"As govnor di whole state na dia constituency, dem get plenti pipo wey sabi dem like local govment chairmen, councillors and commissioners wey dem appoint. So wen dem wan be senator na just one third of di whole dem just need. E go just dey easy for dem to enta because dem get money, power and control already inside di state," im tok.

Former Governors wey be Senators

Sen. Bukola Saraki - former Govnor of Kwara State from 2003 2011

Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso - former Govnor of Kano State from 1999 to 2015

Sen. Godswill Akpabio - former Govnor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015

Sen. Theodore Orji - former Governor of Abia State 2007 to 2015

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu - former Govnor of Nasarawa State from 1999 to 2007

Sen. George Akume - former Govnor of Benue State from 1999 to 2007

Sen. Samuel Ominyi Egwu - former Govnor of Ebonyi State 1999 to 2007

Sen. Mohammed Danjuma Goje - former Govnor of Gombe State 2003 to 2011

Sen. Muhammad Adamu Aliero - former Govnor of Kebbi State from 1999 to 2007

Sen. Mohammed Shaaba Lafiagi - former Govnor of Kwara State from 1992 to 1993

Sen. Ahmed Rufai Sani Yerima - former Govnor of Zamfara State from 1999 to 2007

Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim - former Govnor of Yobe State from 999 to 2007

Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko - former Govnor of Sokoto State from 2007 to 2015

Sen. Joshua Chibi Dariye - former Govnor of Plateau State from 1999 to 2007

Sen. Jonah David Jang - former Governor of Plateau State from 2007 to 2015.

Nigeria get 36 governors and about 16 of dem wey don be govnor before don be senators now.