Maimuna Jimada wey be di tok-tok pesin for di National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) say e no true say dem ban di 'This is Nigeria' song wey popular musician Falz bin sing.

NBC na di referee for broadcasters for Nigeria wey dey torchlight di work of radio and TV stations.

One letter wey dey spread for internet and social media tok say NBC use dia hama ban three songs wey include;

This is Nigeria by Falz

by Falz Iskaba by Wande Coal

by Wande Coal See Mary, See Jesus by Olamide

For di letter, di oga of NBC for Plateau State, north central Nigeria, Igomu Onoja nack fine of 100,000 naira give one Jos broadcaster because dem no stop to play di three songs.

Onoja tell di broadcaster, wey dem first cut warning for July ending plus beginning of March, say dis songs full wit "bad bad tins wey no good for di ear of dia radio listeners."

Already dis 'ban' don vex pipo for social media wey tok say NBC dey do partial.

Skip Twitter post by @OsasCruz NBC Ban Falz #ThisIsNigeria 🤦



Songs and Videos that are promoting social vices are there, they didn't Ban.



A song that is talking about the Issues citizens are facing everyday, they decided to shut down.



Thank God we have the Video already.



They can't kill the Gospel. — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) August 9, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @YemieFASH Dear @falzthebahdguy,



Please don't be worried about the NBC ban of your #ThisIsNigeria hit song. We love the song and we appreciate the message therein.



We have it on our phones, we are waiting for them to ask us to submit our phones so they can delete. Awon oni yeye ! — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) August 9, 2018

Jimada tok say, ''NBC no get power to ban any song but wetin dem fit do na to draw ear give broadcasters on top tins wey no follow inside some songs''.

She say wetin broadcasters suppose do wen part of di song no proper for broadcast na to arrange pure version dem fit play for listeners.

Jimada add put say, ''e no mean say pipo no fit buy di full version and play for dia own domot.''

Dem no support media player for your device Pipo need to wake up - Falz

'This is Nigeria' don put Falz inside palava before wen di Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) for Nigeria give am seven days to withdraw di music video or face court case.

Falz bin no expect say im political video 'This is Nigeria' go catch fire di way e do for Nigeria plus di whole world.