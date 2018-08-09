Image example 3 pipo don die for two boat accidents in 10 days

Police don find di body of di two pikins dem wey miss for di Okrika boat accident wey happen last Sunday.

Police tok tok pesin, Nnamdi Omoni, confam say Marine police wey go for di search see di children body near di place wia di boat capsize.

Im come say di police dey address safety for waterways as di two boat accidents wey happen don claim three lives in 10 days and e dey worry dem well well.

Vice chairman Okrika Speed Boat Owners Association, Miebaka Ali, tell BBC Pidgin say na unfortunate tin wey happen but say most passengers no dey like to wear life jacket.

E say for di Marina base jetty, dem provide life jacket both for pikin and adult come add say e go good if evribodi cooperate to try reduce accidents.

Ali come add say make goment also clear di dorty wey plenti for di water so dem no go dey hook boat engine come cause accidents.

Di family of di two pikin don bury dem, near water as dia custom demand for pesin wey die for water but di boat driver dey police hand.