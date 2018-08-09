Ghana President announce en first ministerial reshuffle

  • 9 August 2018
President Nana Akufo-Addo Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo announce en first ministerial reshuffle since he start chop power, 2017.

Di press statement which dem release Thursday evening wey Director of Communications Eugene Arhin sign, dem talk say di changes dey take place plus immediate effect.

Di reshuffle wey happen affect fifteen ministers, most of whom he reassign go another ministry.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori