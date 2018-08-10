Davido Nwa Baby, Flora my flowa, Assurance, wetin dey trip pipo sef?

Image copyright Instagram: @davidoofficial Image example Davido na award-winning Nigerian singer wey popular well-well

Afro-pop singer David Adeleke aka Davido on Fridayrelease new single wey im call "Nwa Baby".

E bin release teaser for di song for March wen im announce say im second studio album. Davido last album bin dey for 2012 wey im call "Omo Baba Olowo (O.B.O)".

For dis 2018 e don personally drop three songs wey include Nwa Baby. Di odas na Flora my flowa, Assurance and e be like everi song wey di Nigerian singer drop do gather im own fire.

And tin be say, as e dey drop song e still dey do tour, now e get plan to do tour for America for wetin im call im "Locked Out" tour.

E also collect BET Award for Best International Act as di first African act for di history of di show wey go collect am for stage.

Wetin dey trip pipo

Na just three singles wey im don release so far for 2018 but wetin dey trip pipo fit be say all of dem na love songs.

Nwa Baby

Di song, get 21 thousand views afta 2 hours wey di video comot for YouTube. Dis song land a day afta e announce say im private jet don land for Lagos.

And pipo don already dey tok who dem tink say give am di ginger to sing dis love song.

Pipo dey wey no sleep say dem wan downlaoad song and dem come enjoy am fire.

Assurance

Davido release dis song on April 30, shortly afta e introduce im girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland give di world. Di song bin dey on her birthday and di video feature am for inside

Dis song bin make more sence and make "assurance" to turn to word wey pipo go tok wen dem want more for dia relationship afta di news say Davido buy Chioma porshe.

Flora My Flawa

Before Chioma "turn Davido to Igbo man", Davido release "Flora My Flawa" on February 12 as im first official single for 2018.

And e bin fuel plenti suspicion on who e dey date.

But, guys still pray on top dia wallet afta di song drop. But e also help odas find bae.

But some pipo dey wetin Davido don deydrop dis year no reach standard at all.

While odas tink say di beats of all di songs e dey release dey di same.

So wetin be di tin wey dey trip pio? E fit be say all di songs wey im don release dis year na love song.