Trump in-law don get American citizenship

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image example Viktor Knavs na car salesman for Slovenian town of Sevnica, while im wife Amalija dey work for one textile factory. Both of dem dey dia 70s.

President Donald Trump parents-in-law don become American citizens.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs, wey be di papa and mama of oga Trump wife, Melania Trump take di oath of citizenship for New York on Thursday for one private ceremony, according to dia lawyer Michael Wildes.

Mr Wildes wey attend di ceremony wit dem, say di parents wey come from Slovenian don dey live for US on green cards wey dia daughter, Mrs Trump sponsor.

President Trump don bin dey kick against family-based or "chain" immigration before.

E argument be say make di immigration law dey consider professionals first more than relatives, and dis im attack against di immigration laws and immigrants don make plenty pipo dey criticise am.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump CHAIN MIGRATION must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE! pic.twitter.com/PQGeTTdRtX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

Melania Trump become US citizen for 2006, afta she enta America through Einstein visa for pipo wey get "extraordinary ability" for 2001 wen she dey work as model.

Under US immigration law, Melania papa and mama need to don first green cards for at least five years before dem go fit apply for citizenship.

According to di US Citizenship and Immigration Services website, average naturalisation application for New York dey take between 11 and 21 months and dis one depend on di plenti character and residency requirements.

New York Times report say lawyer to Melania Trump parents, Mr Wildes tell tori pipo say dem don met di five year condition but e no gree give more informate about am.

Mr Wildes describe family-based migration say na " bedrock of our immigration process", and wen tori pipo as am if Melania Trump parents get dia citizenship through di system, he reply say "I suppose".