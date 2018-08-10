Psychia hospital workers protest say patients dey attack dem

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis no be di first time wey dis kain attack dey happun for Nigeria psychia hospital

Medical workers for Ondo State, south-west Nigeria say dem no get preventive items for those wey dey work for psychiatric hospitals.

Workers for di Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital bin do protest on Thursday unto accuse say goment no care as some patients for di hospital dey always bite dem, dey attack dem wen dem dey do dia work.

Opeyemi Oloniyo wey be di chairmo of di National Association of Nurses and Midwives for Ondo State tell BBC say no be di first time wey dis kain attack dey happun for pschia hospital for Nigeria.

"We dey reason how to dey provide preventive items for di workers wey go help against dis kain attack from patients for future," im tok.

Di protesters para say di work dey expose dem to attack from patients and goment no even send dia mata. Di protest bin start afta one patient bite one doctor, attack some nurses come destroy some hospital machine on Wednesday.

Di workers for di hospital bin report di mata give Permanent Secretary of di Hospital Management Board but di response wey di Permanent Secretary give dem no totori dem for belle wey come make dem start protest.

As e be so, Oloniyo confam give BBC say di hospital staff don resume work.