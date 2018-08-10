Breastfeeding week: Five tins you gatz sabi about 'di most important tin' for new pikin
Shey you sabi? Breast milk dey helep small pikin dem fight some kain disease dem plus make dem smart adults.
To give pikin only breast milk di first six months afta dem born am dey very important to helep am grow and develop wella.
World Health Organisation tok say, e go good to breastfeed pikin wey dem just new born one hour afta dem born am. Dis na di "welcome breastfeeding" wey dey prevent death of di new pikin dem somtimes.
Breastfeeding too na vaccination. Breastmilk get some kain tins wey dey protect new pikin dem from disease like diarrhoea and pneumonia, wey be di two main killers of pikin.
Breastfeeding also dey very good for mama dem. E dey helep reduce di risk of cancer of di breast and ovaries plus depression wey dey affect women afta dem born. And wen pesin don dey old, e dey reduce type II diabetes.
Di beta wey dey inside breastfeeding dey last for long time. Adults wey bin suck dia mama breast as pikin dey hardly suffer too much fat, dem dey get beta test results and dia blood pressure no dey too high.