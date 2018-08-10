Image copyright edufuntechniknig Image example Di team name na Save-A-Soul

One team of young girls wey represent Nigeria, dust America, Spain, Turkey, Uzbekistan and China to win di junior division of di 2018 Technovation world pitch for San Francisco, US.

Di Nigeria team wey call demsef Save-A-Soul, bin develop mobile app wey dem call 'FD Detector.' Di work of di app na to helep fight di wahala of fake drugs for dia kontri.

Image Copyright Edufun Technik Edufun Technik

Dem select di girls out of 2000 app developers wey bin show to represent Africa for di world pitch.

Dis na di first time junior Nigeria team dey reach finals to visit Silicone Valley. Di girls go try sell dia app to investors wey dey Silicon Valley, California.

Even acting presido of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo enta twitter to clap for dem:

Technovation na special programme wey dey encourage girls to discover problem wey dey dia community, den develop app to solve am.

According to team Save-A-Soul, Nigeria get di largest market for fake drugs.

Di girls wey come from Anambra State, south-east Nigeria and dem say dia plan na to do collabo wit National Agency for Food and Drug Admission and Control (NAFDAC) so dat dem go use di app solve dis wahala.

Na on Thursday night dem get di award, afta dem face judges from different parts of di world.