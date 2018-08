Image copyright Getty Images

Di agency wey dey in charge of human trafficking for Nigeria - NAPTIP don reveal say goment go soon bring back 50 girls wey hook for Saudi Arabia.

Naptip wey be di National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, say dem receive complain say jaguda pipo dey use wayo way, cari many young pipo go Saudi Arabia.

NAPTIP Director-General Julie Okah-Donli visit Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama wit one of di victims on Thursday to yan about how plenti odas still dey abroad.

According to her wen dia investigation team visit Saudi Arabia dem "meet wit more than 50 girls wey dem interview."

Di girl wey dem rescue tok say na her friend for Dubai introduce her to wan agent for Abuja wey promise her sales girl job for Saudi Arabia.

"Wen I reach dia, dem seize my passport and tell me say I no fit leave except I pay N1.7 million" before dem go release her.

Wen BBC try to contact di office of di Foreign Affairs Minister to find out dia plan to bring di girls back dia number no go through.