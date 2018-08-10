Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na small President Emmerson Mnangagwa take win di 30 July election, di kontri electoral commission tok

Sunday inauguration ceremony for Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa no go happun afta di opposition party MDC challenge di election result for court.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa say im get evidence say dem cheat am comot from di presidential election wey happun on 30 July.

Im party say di poll get plenty mago mago and "fraud", but di kontri electoral commission maintain say evritin pure.

Oga Mnangagwa win 50.8% of di vote but oga Chamisa get 44.3%.

"Di inauguration no go happun like we bin don plan am," Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi tok, afta di opposition file challenge on Friday for court.

Zimbabwe constitution allow for any presidential candidate to legally challenge electoral results within seven days from wen dem announce winner.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa believe dem do am wayo for di election

Di Constitutional Court now get 14 days to rule on case wey Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) cari come.

Oga Chamisa want make court declare am winner or order new election, im lawyer tell Reuters tori pipo.