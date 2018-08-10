Zimbabwe election: Dem don march brake for inauguration afta court case enta mata
Sunday inauguration ceremony for Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa no go happun afta di opposition party MDC challenge di election result for court.
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa say im get evidence say dem cheat am comot from di presidential election wey happun on 30 July.
- Simone Gbagbo don get amnesty
- We confident say we go soon get election budget - INEC
- Afta almost 20 years DR Congo go get presido wey im name no be Kabila
Im party say di poll get plenty mago mago and "fraud", but di kontri electoral commission maintain say evritin pure.
Oga Mnangagwa win 50.8% of di vote but oga Chamisa get 44.3%.
"Di inauguration no go happun like we bin don plan am," Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi tok, afta di opposition file challenge on Friday for court.
Zimbabwe constitution allow for any presidential candidate to legally challenge electoral results within seven days from wen dem announce winner.
Di Constitutional Court now get 14 days to rule on case wey Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) cari come.
Oga Chamisa want make court declare am winner or order new election, im lawyer tell Reuters tori pipo.