Idris Elba: Why e go hard to get black James Bond

Wen Idrissa Akuna Elba on Sunday for Twitter write im name di way James Bond dey say im name, social media carry am for head say di 'Nelson Mandela' actor fit be di next Bond even though e go take miracle for am to happun.

In less dan 24 hours, dis short tweet wia Elba introduce imsef to resemble di popular "my name na Bond, James Bond" don get more dan 4,000 comments and 33,000 retweet as e make many begin wonder if for di first time in history, dem go use actor wey no be white man to play James Bond for film.

From wetin pipo take reply for social media, e show say some pipo believe Elba dey announce new work. But many oda pipo tink am well well, take hand nack chest say e no fit dey possible.

3 reasons why Elba no fit be Bond

Elba sef no do and tok like like say im wan be Bond. Yesterday, Elba come later write "No believe di hype" afta di "...Elba, Idris Elba" one wey im nearly take scatter social media. Dis one fit mean say im just dey joke about di whole Bond tin.

Elba say im don too old. And den in 2016 for inside interview with one US TV show, Elba say im dey too old to do James Bond. "But if I wan tok mind, I feel say I don too old for dat, dey drive around inside motor with women and shak, who wan dey do dat kain tin?"answer Elba.

Image copyright Ian Fleming Image example Fleming describe Bond as man wey get black hair and blue eyes

How James Bond don always be. Even though Ian Fleming di original writer of di James Bond novels no ever tok am anywia say di character of Bond na white man, all di tins wey pipo don read and watch about James Bond show say im no fit ever be black man.

Fleming describe Bond as man wey hail from Scotland wey get black hair and blue eyes. Black pipo no dey hail from Scotland and dem no dey get blue eyes.

Many years later for 2015, one of di writer for di Bond films Anthony Horowitz say Elba no fit play Bond because im too ghetto. Horowitz later apologise for im comment.

Na since 2008 pipo don dey hear all dis rumour of Elba as new James Bond but Elba sef no be di first black actor wey im name don enta dis mata: Colin Salmon wey bi black actor from Britain na di first one.

For 2004, British tori pipo dem dey very sure say Salmon go replace Brosnan so tey dem begin write am for newspaper like say na true tori. Even former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, years later, still support Salmon to become di next Bond.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example 50 years old Craig don play Bond inside four films but Elba wey young pass Craig by three years say im too old for di job

We all sabi how dat mata take end: producers of di most famous British spy film announce Daniel Craig as di new James Bond.

Anybody wan wan see minority pesin play di role of James Bond go exercise patience, no be today pipo don dey hear fowl crow for morning.